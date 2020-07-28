Home

Morah Elizabeth FREEME

Morah Elizabeth FREEME Notice
FREEME, Morah Elizabeth. Now at peace on 26 July 2020 at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in- law of Elizabeth and Sirwan, and Diana and Keith. Treasured Nana to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and her great-great- grandchild. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Morah's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Saturday 1 August 2020 at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 28, 2020
