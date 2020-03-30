|
|
FRANCIS, Nancy Margaret (nee White). Peacefully in Wanganui on 27th March 2020. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Carole and the late Alan Gibbard, Brian and Judith, Ross and Lois. A loved Nana of her nine Grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter, and a good friend of so many. At 107 we believe she was Wanganui's oldest citizen. Many thanks to the staff of Virginia Lodge for their love and care of Nancy. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020