Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Margaret (White) FRANCIS

Add a Memory
Nancy Margaret (White) FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS, Nancy Margaret (nee White). Peacefully in Wanganui on 27th March 2020. Aged 107 years. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and the late Alan Gibbard, Brian and Judith, Ross and Lois. A loved Nana of her nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A good friend of so many. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life and lay her ashes to rest will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Saturday 25th July 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from July 22 to July 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -