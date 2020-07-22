|
FRANCIS, Nancy Margaret (nee White). Peacefully in Wanganui on 27th March 2020. Aged 107 years. Much loved wife of the late Owen. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and the late Alan Gibbard, Brian and Judith, Ross and Lois. A loved Nana of her nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. A good friend of so many. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life and lay her ashes to rest will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Saturday 25th July 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from July 22 to July 24, 2020