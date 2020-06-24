Home

Nancy Margaret McGRATH

Nancy Margaret McGRATH Notice
McGRATH, Nancy Margaret. Peacefully at Masonic Rest Home on 19 June 2020, aged 89 years. Loved sister and sister in law of Ron (dec), Zelda, Alan and Judy, and Terry and Lynnetta (all Australia). Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Nancy to be celebrated in St. Marys Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday 26 June at 1:30 p.m. to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 24 to June 25, 2020
