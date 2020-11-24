Home

Neville Arthur ROGERS

Neville Arthur ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Neville Arthur. Passed away suddenly in Whanganui Hospital on 18th November 2020, aged 59 years. Much loved eldest Son of Wendy and the late Arnold. Adored brother and brother- in-law of Malcolm and Lorraine, and Fiona and Marty. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Letitia and Andrew, Shannon and Ash, and Matthew. Special Grandad Nev of Lily, Frankie and Alfie, and Grandad of Wyatt. Respected friend of Bronwyn. Please send all messages to 111b Amohia Street, Paraparaumu 5032 or email: [email protected] gmail.com In accordance with the family's wishes, a Private Funeral has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2020
