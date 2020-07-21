|
HAMMOND, Neville James (Nev). On 19th July 2020 at Wellington Hospital aged 51 years young. Much loved Partner of Tracy. Dearly loved Son of Eric and the late Julie. Loved Dad and Father-in- law of Dennis and Tessa and adored Granddad of Aaliyah. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Debbie and Colin, Tricia and Justin. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Neville is resting at Eric's home. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Nev's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Friday 24th July 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by Interment at the Mount View Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from July 21 to July 23, 2020