Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Cuff Sleeth (Campbell) MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Ngaire Cuff Sleeth (Campbell) MAHONEY Notice
MAHONEY, Ngaire (nee Campbell formerly Cuff, formerly Sleeth). Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on October 6, 2020, aged 88 years. Treasured wife of the late John Mahoney. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Barry Barnes, Raymond (deceased), Lyn and Lance Perry (Waipukurau), Russell and Julie, and Jenniffer (deceased). Loved Nana and great Nana to all her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved big sister to Jean Toohill and special friend to Kelvin Berry. Loved step mum to Maureen Tuffin and Marilyn Smith. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ngaire's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -