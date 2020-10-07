|
|
MAHONEY, Ngaire (nee Campbell formerly Cuff, formerly Sleeth). Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on October 6, 2020, aged 88 years. Treasured wife of the late John Mahoney. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Barry Barnes, Raymond (deceased), Lyn and Lance Perry (Waipukurau), Russell and Julie, and Jenniffer (deceased). Loved Nana and great Nana to all her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved big sister to Jean Toohill and special friend to Kelvin Berry. Loved step mum to Maureen Tuffin and Marilyn Smith. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ngaire's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020