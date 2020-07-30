|
DAVIS, Noeleen. On July 28, 2020 peacefully after a short illness, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Marilyn and Glen, Noel and Loretta, Rex and Margaret, Phillip and Nettie, Mike and Glynis, Shirley and Lance, Deborah and the late Mike. A loved Nana, Great Nana, and Great Great Nana. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Noelene's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday July 31, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2020