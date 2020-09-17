|
SCHREIBER, Norah Anne. On Tuesday 15th September 2020, peacefully at home with her family, aged 63. Loved wife of Cliff. Loved mother and mother in law of Keely, Nicola and Dave, Carl and Jess. Adored Nan of Lillian, Reef and Emmett. Funeral Prayers for Norah will be held in the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Schreiber family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservi ces.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2020