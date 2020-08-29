|
ADRIAN, Noral Iva. On August 25, 2020 peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home, Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tony (deceased), Kelli-Ann and Richard McIlraith, and Ross and Katrina. Much loved Nan of John and Leela, Anna; Sam, Alex, Kayleigh and Hemi, Sean, Paige, and Maddison. A loved great Nan of Tainui. Special thanks to the staff of Kowhainui for their loving care of Noral and her family. In accordance with Noral's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020