RANGI, Norman Tuta. RNZN, Reg. No. S20555, R/P. Born 13 June 1955 passed away peacefully 23 August 2020. Beautiful soul peacefully at rest. Loved brother of Johnny (deceased), Barron Ratapu, Rimini Paranihi (Mini -Australia), Papakore Sadlier (Bob - Australia), William Rangi (Bill- deceased), Eva Paurini, Frederick Rangi (deceased) and Whare Rangi (deceased).Loving husband of Faye (deceased) Totally loved father of Tracey Rangi (Australia) and completely adored Koro of: Konrad, Jisharne, Kyara, Brazen, Dayton and Ezra (Australia). Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Norman's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday 27 August 2020 at 1.00pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium. Norman's Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a funeral online link for those unable to attend in person .
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020