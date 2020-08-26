Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman RANGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Tuta RANGI

Add a Memory
Norman Tuta RANGI Notice
RANGI, Norman Tuta. RNZN, Reg. No. S20555, R/P. Born 13 June 1955 passed away peacefully 23 August 2020. Beautiful soul peacefully at rest. Loved brother of Johnny (deceased), Barron Ratapu, Rimini Paranihi (Mini -Australia), Papakore Sadlier (Bob - Australia), William Rangi (Bill- deceased), Eva Paurini, Frederick Rangi (deceased) and Whare Rangi (deceased).Loving husband of Faye (deceased) Totally loved father of Tracey Rangi (Australia) and completely adored Koro of: Konrad, Jisharne, Kyara, Brazen, Dayton and Ezra (Australia). Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Norman's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday 27 August 2020 at 1.00pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium. Norman's Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a funeral online link for those unable to attend in person .
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -