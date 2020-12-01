|
McSWEENEY, Olive Audrey (Nee Brosnahan). Peacefully at Kowhainui Home, Whanganui on Sunday 29 November 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Paul and Gina (Melbourne), Mary and Garry Mead (Taihape), and Kevin and Maura (Melbourne). Loved Nana Ollie of Ellen, Elizabeth, Patrick, Thomas, James, William, Hamish, and Michael. Loved great nana of her 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Pauline, Vonnie (deceased), Pat (deceased), Joan (deceased), Mary, Ann, and Betty. "A special mother to us all" R.I.P. A requiem mass for Olive will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Huia Street Taihape on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020