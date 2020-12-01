Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive McSWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Audrey (Brosnahan) McSWEENEY

Add a Memory
Olive Audrey (Brosnahan) McSWEENEY Notice
McSWEENEY, Olive Audrey (Nee Brosnahan). Peacefully at Kowhainui Home, Whanganui on Sunday 29 November 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Paul and Gina (Melbourne), Mary and Garry Mead (Taihape), and Kevin and Maura (Melbourne). Loved Nana Ollie of Ellen, Elizabeth, Patrick, Thomas, James, William, Hamish, and Michael. Loved great nana of her 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Pauline, Vonnie (deceased), Pat (deceased), Joan (deceased), Mary, Ann, and Betty. "A special mother to us all" R.I.P. A requiem mass for Olive will be celebrated in St Mary's Catholic Church, Huia Street Taihape on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -