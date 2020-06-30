|
DURRANT (Formerly Rison), Olive Margaret. Peacefully at Summerset Centre Wanganui on 26th June 2020, in her 100th year. Rest In Peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Much loved Mum of Edwina and Russell Rimmington, Richard and Diane Rison, Jim and Gail Rison, Andrew Rison, and Dube Rison. A loving Grandma to her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Olive's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Friday 3rd July 2020, at 2.00pm, and live streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 30, 2020