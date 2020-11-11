Home

EWING, Olive Marion (Marion). Passed away on 25 October 2020 in Whangarei Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of Ken (deceased) and formerly Jack Wallace. Very much loved mother of Ian, Jude, Donna, Gareth and step-mother to Debbie and Sandra, grandmother and great-grandmother. At Marion's request, a private cremation has been held, with a memorial service and interment at 1pm on Friday the 13th November, Taihape Cemetery, 8295 State Highway 1, with the opportunity to meet afterwards at the Brown Sugar Cafe. All communications to the "Ewing Family" C/- PO Box 709, Whangarei.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020
