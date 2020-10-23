|
PAYNE, Pam. Passed peacefully on Tuesday 20 October 2020 in Whanganui. Beloved mother of Ginny, Rob, Andrew and Chris, grandmother, great grandmother and even great great grandmother (yes we know she was amazing) too many to list here. She has joined her late husband Tom in the great hereafter. Thank you to the lovely staff at St John's Healthcare who made her last days comfortable. Rest in Peace. Love always. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pam's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui on Tuesday 27 October at 3pm. In Memory of Pam, donations to Canteen would be appreciated.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2020