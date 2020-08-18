|
|
HAIR, Pamela Ezma (Pam). On 16th August 2020 surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of John. A much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Dallas and Gary, John, and Zane. A dearly loved Nanny Pam of Leroy, Jade, Jack, Shannon (dec), William (dec), Anthony, and Abbie- Lee. Loved Old Nanny Pam of Isabella, and Meaa. Dearly loved by her four legged friends. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Pam's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020