Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pania RANGIRANGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pania Wikitoria RANGIRANGI

Add a Memory
Pania Wikitoria RANGIRANGI Notice
RANGIRANGI, Pania Wikitoria. Passed peacefully in Hospice Whanganui on 26 October 2020. Loving partner of Jack Hollenback. Loving mother and mother in law of Natasha, Rikkimay, Harley and Stephaine, Ford, and Wikitoria. A loving grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend to many. Pania is laying at 35 Carson Street, Whanganui. Her funeral service will be held at the house on Thursday 29th October 2020, at 11am. Followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pania's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -