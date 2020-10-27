|
|
RANGIRANGI, Pania Wikitoria. Passed peacefully in Hospice Whanganui on 26 October 2020. Loving partner of Jack Hollenback. Loving mother and mother in law of Natasha, Rikkimay, Harley and Stephaine, Ford, and Wikitoria. A loving grandmother, aunty, sister, and friend to many. Pania is laying at 35 Carson Street, Whanganui. Her funeral service will be held at the house on Thursday 29th October 2020, at 11am. Followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020