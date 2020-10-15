|
TEREWI, Paraire Paikea, (Pike). Reg No: N367115 WO1, RSM (Rtd), Royal New Zealand Corps of Transport(RNZCT), Ex Thai Border, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam. (Military Service; 1963 - 1988). On Tuesday 13th October 2020, peacefully at home in Whanganui, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and Darling Heart of Sandra. Brother of the late Sid, Ted, Rebecca, Ephraim, and Moses. A loved father, stepfather, uncle, and special Poppa to all the grandchildren. Pike will lay in State at home, 79 Anzac Parade, Whanganui East.Sandra invites viewings on Thursday 15th October. Pike's funeral service will be held at the Cleveland Funeral Home, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Friday 16th October at 10.30.am, and will be live streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz, then followed by interment in the Servicemen's Lawn Cemetery, Aramoho. (this notice was prepared by Pike)
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020