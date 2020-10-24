Home

TEREWI Paraire Paikea (Pike) Dearly loved husband and Darling Heart of Sandra. A much- loved father, stepfather, poppa, brother, and uncle. Sandra and Pike's family wish to acknowledge the aroha of all our whanau/family and friends over the time of his illness and his passing. Our sincerest thanks also to the many health professionals for their care of Pike. It was heartwarming to see so many people attend the service, and our special thanks go to the RSA and military personnel, who made his funeral service exactly how he wished it to be. Thank you to Craig Cleveland for his caring contribution to how Pike wanted to be farewelled. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020
