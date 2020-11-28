Home

ANDREWS, Patricia. Died peacefully at Ocean View Resthome in Otaki on the 25th November 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lewis, mother and mother- in-law of Sue and Bill (UK), Mike and Helen, Lesley and David, Stuart and Jocelyn (Aust), Lindy and Mark. Loved grandmother, great and great great grandmother, sister and aunty, she will be dearly missed. Service will be held on Monday 30th November at The Hub Church,157 Tasman Road, Otaki at 11am, with refreshments to follow. Private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020
