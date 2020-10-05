Home

Patricia Colleen Mary (Pat) NOTTAGE

Patricia Colleen Mary (Pat) NOTTAGE Notice
NOTTAGE, Patricia Colleen Mary (Pat). Of Hunterville, passed away peacefully at St Johns Health Care, Wanganui, on Saturday 3 October 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife of Dump for 60 years. Dearly loved Mum of Craig, Brent, Donna and mother-in-law of Laurie. Much loved Nana to John, Lisa, Matthew, and Amy. Messages to the Nottage family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Marton would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate the life of Pat will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Wednesday 7 October 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Rangatira Cemetery, Hunterville.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2020
