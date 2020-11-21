Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joan (Patty) O'DONNELL

Add a Memory
Patricia Joan (Patty) O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL, Patricia Joan (Patty). Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 18th November 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Kerry, Tony, Patrick and Kathy, and Jacaleen and Kevin Tozer. Treasured Nana of Michael, Simon (Deceased), Brendon, and Shannon; James and Kieran; Kelly and Brook, and all her great grandchildren. Dearest Sister to Terry and Susann O'Shannessey. In accordance with Patty's wishes a private family Service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -