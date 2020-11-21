|
O'DONNELL, Patricia Joan (Patty). Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 18th November 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Kerry, Tony, Patrick and Kathy, and Jacaleen and Kevin Tozer. Treasured Nana of Michael, Simon (Deceased), Brendon, and Shannon; James and Kieran; Kelly and Brook, and all her great grandchildren. Dearest Sister to Terry and Susann O'Shannessey. In accordance with Patty's wishes a private family Service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2020