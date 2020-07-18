Home

RODGER, Patsy (nee Lewis). Aged 88 years, passed away peacefully at Trinity Rest Home, Hawera on Sunday 12th July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Rodger. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Raymond, Irene and John. Dearly loved nana to Raymond and Mesiyah (Indonesia), Susan and Gavin (New Plymouth), Renee and Bruce (Eltham). Treasured great-grandmother of Antoinette and Morgan, Zane and Sophia, Jack and London, Raymond Junior and Anna. Forever in our hearts. A private family service was held on Monday 13th July in accordance to Patsy's wishes.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020
