Palamountain Paul Anthony Paul's family would like to sincerely thank all those who have given us all so much love and support after the sudden loss of our very special husband, father, step father, brother, mate and Poppa Paly. We have so appreciated the flowers, cards, meals, many phone calls and visits from so many people. Thank you so much to everyone who attended Paul's funeral and memorial gathering to help us celebrate his life. He didn't want to waste a minute of it and was one of the really good guys. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as personal thanks and acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020