BERRIDGE, Dr Paul. (Formally of Wicksteed House, Wanganui) Paul passed away in Auckland on 24th March 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheila for 55 years and much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Shamus Fairhall, and Diane and Murray Scarrow. Wonderful Grandpa to Anna and Daniel Hembrow, Sarah Scarrow and Stanley and Lachlan Fairhall. Due to the current Covid 19 situation a Private Family Farewell has been held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Any messages may be sent c/o 143 Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland 1071 or email [email protected]
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2020