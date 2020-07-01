|
CZEPANSKI, Paul Brent. Of Marton. Peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Arohanui Hospice, after a brave battle with illness, on Monday 29 June 2020. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved partner of Debbie Craddock. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Dianne and Greg Eade, Karen and Peter Brookes, Wendy Hainsworth and Cal, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice PO Box 5349 Palmerston North would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. Paul will be at home expecting visitors from 4 - 7pm on Friday 3 July. Friends are invited to attend a service for Paul at St Martin's Lutheran Church, Pukepapa Road, Marton on Saturday 4 July 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 1, 2020