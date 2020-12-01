Home

More Obituaries for Pauleen SOUTHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauleen Rose (Gill) SOUTHEE

Pauleen Rose (Gill) SOUTHEE Notice
SOUTHEE, Pauleen Rose (nee Gill). Passed away peacefully aged 92 years on 27 November 2020 in Tauranga. Much loved daughter of Tom and Rose Gill. Beloved wife of Raymond John Southee. Big sister of Judith and Leslie. Aunt to Stephen and Adrian. Adored and treasured mother of Margaret, Colleen and Tom, Paula, Ann, Kathy and Phil. Special Nana to Michelle and Clayton, Hannah and Kirk, Sam and Sophie, Joshua and Emma, James and Gabby, Ashley and Elliot, and Jacob and Miranda. Cherished Great-Nana of Clay and Will, Theo, Remmy and Finn. Rest in peace Mum, we will always love you. A graveside service is to be held at the Aramoho Cemetery, 3 Papaiti Rd, Whanganui on Thursday 3 December at 1.00pm. Communications to the Southee family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2020
