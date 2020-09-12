|
AYRES, Pauline May. Peacefully on Wednesday 9th September at New Vista Rest Home, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late George .Very much loved mum and mother-in-law of Jeff and Fatima (Netherlands), Judith and Stewart, Suzanne and Murray, Peter and Gayle, and Sharryn and Damon. Treasured foster mum to Julie, Jacque and Glen. Cherished and much loved 'Nana Ayres' to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Mum loved kids and kids loved our Mum. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Pauline's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 14th September 2020 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by a Private Cremation. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Pauline's Service. The Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2020