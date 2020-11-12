|
IOAKIMI, Peato Tafega. Unexpectedly but peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Monday 9th November 2020 aged 58 years. Dearly loved husband of Mere and much loved father of Esther, Serah, Ulua and Tai. Treasured Grandad of Letoya. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, York Street, on Saturday 14th November at 10.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Peato in the Church on Friday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020