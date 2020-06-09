Home

Peter Anthony (Tony) TOLHURST

TOLHURST, Peter Anthony (Tony) Serv. No. V79162 Flt Sgt RNZAF. Of Bulls, passed away peacefully on Monday 8 June 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Liz, treasured Dad of David, Sandra, and Teresa, and adored Grandad of Ashleigh, Jacquie, Lindsay, Elizabeth, and Kelson. Will be so dearly missed by all of the family. Messages to the Tolhurst family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bulls RSA, 55 High Street, Bulls 4818. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Tony at St Mary's Catholic Church, 15 Johnson Street, Bulls, on Thursday 11 June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 9, 2020
