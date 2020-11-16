|
|
McDONALD, Peter Finlay. Peacefully at Summerset Village, Wanganui on November 9, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved and devoted husband of the late Margaret. Dearly loved father of Duncan, Fran and Rob, and Andrew and Lynda. A loved and adored grandfather of Matthew; Jessica, and Kurt and great grandfather of Rupert. Special thanks to Shelley Walls, Helen Pedersen and Owen Thomson and the staff at Summerset Village. Due to covid-19 travel restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. All messages C/- The McDonald Family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. In accordance with Peter's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020