More Obituaries for Peter BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter George BELL

Peter George BELL Notice
BELL, Peter George. Passed away on July 5th 2020 aged 83 years. Treasured husband of the late Lorraine for 57 years. Cherished Dad of Hayley, Peter Tracy and Shara, Nathan and Vanessa. Loved grandpop of Mitchell, Reihana, Mia, Leyna, and Olivia. Special grandpop of Levi, and Isaiah. Loved by Ben, Ava, and Caleb. Thanks to the kind staff and carers at Jane Winstone Care Centre. Peter's service will be in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday (TODAY) 7th July 2020 at 10.30am to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Cemetery. All messages to The Bell Family c/- P.O. Box 341, Wanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 7, 2020
