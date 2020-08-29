|
BELL, Peter George. 624292 Pte 1st Battalion NZ Regt. (Malaya). Hayley, Peter and Nathan would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness at the time of Dad's passing. The cards and messages of support were really appreciated. Thanks to those who played special roles at the service. Special thanks again to Jane Winstone Care Centre staff, and to Dempsey and Forrest for their guidance and generosity. Love and peace to you all. Ngā mihi aroha me te rangimarie ki a koutou katoa.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020