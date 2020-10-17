Home

JACKSON, Peter George. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 1st October 2020 with family by his side. Loved by his wife Gwendolyn, her family of Graeme, and Richard (Brett) and (the late) Carolyn, and grandchildren Logan, and Ethan; Matthew, and Louise. To Hospice and Summerset Village staff, thank you for the fantastic support, you're all amazing. In accordance with Peter's wishes a private service has been held. "Fly high, dear man, you've earned your wings."
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020
