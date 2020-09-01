|
HAMMOND, Peter. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday 31 August 2020, at Whanganui Hospital. Lifelong partner to the late Joy, and Poppa to all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff who cared for Pete, especially the team at New Vista. A service for Peter will be held at 11am on Friday 4 Sept 2020 at The Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui. Due to current restrictions on numbers please RSVP to Clevelands on 063455522. Peter's service will be live streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2020