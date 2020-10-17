|
|
|
WILLCOX Peter James Pete's wife Robby and their shared family wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who has helped and supported them in so many practical and emotional ways, prior to, during and after the Funeral and Memorial. The heartfelt love and support received are both overwhelming and truly appreciated. Thank you. Pete was well loved and is deeply missed. As a token of appreciation a donation will be made to Hospice Wanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020