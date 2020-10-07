|
|
HALLIGAN, Phoebe Vida Winifred (Vida). On 6th October 2020 peacefully at Kowhainui Home aged 78 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Brian. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Robin and Carey, Andrew and Deborah, and Jenny. Adored Nana of Shannon, Brittany and Tim, Chelcie and Ritchie, and Daniel. Loved Great Nan of Hunter and Eli. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Vida's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 9th October 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020