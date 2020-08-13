|
PEEHI, Phyllis Rae. 16 November 1936 - 11 August 2020 Dearly loved wife of Edward Peehi loving mother of Connie (deceased), Trish, Suzy and Toare, Raymond and Gwen, Raylene and Lee, Buddah and Liam. Devoted Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nanny lost her battle to sickness but was a solider to the end. Due to COVID restrictions a private service will be held for Phyllis on Friday 14 August 2020. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2020