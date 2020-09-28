Home

SMITH, Polly Paerau (nee Te Awhe). On 25th September 2020 passed away at home after a long illness surrounded by her loving whanau aged 87. Daughter of the late Tuhaereao and Hariata Te Awhe, loving wife of Joseph, much loved mother of Daryll and Beverly, Dean and Mere, Jillian, Adrianne and Daryl, Jason and Helena, loving Nana to all her moko. Much loved sister, sister in law and aunty. A service will be held at Waipapa Marae, Ngutuwera on Tuesday 29 September at 10.30am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers please forward donations to Hospice Whanganui PO Box 4284, Whanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2020
