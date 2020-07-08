|
TAYLOR, Raymond George (Ray). Previously from Alton. Peacefully at Broadview Rest Home on July 7, 2020 aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Margaret for 53 years. Loved and treasured Dad and father in law of Catherine and Graeme (Mertz), Ruth, Jo and Todd, and Steph and Aaron. Special grandad to Josh, Kaitlyn, Rhea, Sofia, and Luca. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ray's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday, July 10, at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2020