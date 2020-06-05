Home

Raymond Henry (Ray) MARTIN

Raymond Henry (Ray) MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Raymond Henry, (Ray). Peacefully in Wanganui on 3rd June 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of the late Joan. Beloved and respected father of Peter and Tris, Jeff and Julia, Ady and Ian Mosley, Louise and Dale. Adored Grandpa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Ray will be held on Monday 8th June 2020 at 11am. Please phone 06 345-5522 to confirm your attendance. Ray's service will be live streamed on www.cleveland funerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 5, 2020
