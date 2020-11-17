|
|
KEARSE, Raymonde Louise. Peacefully on Sunday 15 November 2020 at Kowhainui Rest Home aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Loved and treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Andree and Michael, Wayne, Trevor, and Marcus and Henau. Loved sister of Terri Leddy, Gerard (Jersey U.K.), Odette (Hawkes Bay), and the late Paul (Jersey U.K.). Loved Grandma Raymonde to Amy, Isaac, Robert, and Jesse; Tilitha and Dillan; and Clinton, and great-grandma to Bishop and Hineariki; and Hannah. The family wish to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the staff and carers at Kowhainui for their exceptional care of our Mum. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Raymonde at St Anne's Catholic Church, Raine Street, Whanganui, on Friday 20 November 2020 at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Raymonde in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street on Thursday evening at 5.30 p.m.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020