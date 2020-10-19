Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Tikanga Marae
819 Tokorangi Road
Halcombe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renata KANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renata Leonard (Leo) KANE


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Renata Leonard (Leo) KANE Notice
KANE, Renata Leonard (Leo) RNZEME NZ Army 10-03-32 - 17-10-20 Peacefully passed away at home in his 89th year. Loved husband of Shirley; precious Dad of Nathan and Toni, Gillian and Petelo Petelo; treasured koko to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special brother and uncle. "The angels are waiting for your stories. Rest in peace." Messages to the Kane whānau, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, PO Box 139, Marton 4741. Leo's tangi will be held at Te Tikanga Marae, 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe, tomorrow Tuesday 20 October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tokorangi Urupā.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renata's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -