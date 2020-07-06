Home

Rex Pierson TOBECK

Rex Pierson TOBECK Notice
TOBECK, Rex Pierson. On Saturday 4 July 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill for 55 years; loved Dad of Allan and Helen, Mark and Kate; and adored Grandad of Pierson. Messages to the Tobeck family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our special thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice. In appreciation of their care of Rex, donations may be sent to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left at the service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Rex's life, in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 9 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2020
