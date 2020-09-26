Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda CASHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda CASHMAN

Add a Memory
Rhoda CASHMAN Notice
CASHMAN, Rhoda. Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua Rest Home on September 20, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Horiana, Nick and Joce, Mike and Christine. Loved and respected Grandma of her five grandchildren and dearly loved GG of her three great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Radius Matua. In accordance with Rhoda's wishes a private family service was held in Tauranga on September 24.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -