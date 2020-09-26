|
|
CASHMAN, Rhoda. Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua Rest Home on September 20, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Horiana, Nick and Joce, Mike and Christine. Loved and respected Grandma of her five grandchildren and dearly loved GG of her three great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Radius Matua. In accordance with Rhoda's wishes a private family service was held in Tauranga on September 24.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020