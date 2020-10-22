Home

Richard Lionel (Dick) BADDELEY

Richard Lionel (Dick) BADDELEY Notice
BADDELEY, Richard Lionel (Dick). On Monday October 19th 2020 aged 95 years. Much loved husband of Judith and the late Shona. Loved father and father in law of John, Heather, Richard and Pauline, Sheila, and the late Roy. Loved Grandman of Sam, Alex, Alastair, Jeremy, Kirstin, and Rebecca. Loved Great Grandman of Max, Josh, Emelia, Richie, Brayden and Isla. A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Maunder Street Marton on Thursday (TODAY) Oct 22nd 2020 at 11am. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020
