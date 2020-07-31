|
HODSON, Rita May. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Wednesday July 29, 2020 in the loving presence of her family, aged 73 years. Much loved wife and best mate of the late Arthur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Belinda (Tawa), Stephen and Theresa (Palmerston North), Wayne and Amanda (Taradale), loved Grandma of Corey, Nicola, Grace, Joe, Dylan, Ashley, and Riley. Loved sister and sister-in- law of the late Roy Quennell and the late Ted and Helen Quennell; and Val (deceased) and Neil, Rex and Margaret, Bruce (deceased) and Nett, Noel and Christine, David, Pam, and Ken and Sue. An informal service for Rita will be held at Feilding Cemetery on Sunday 2 August, 2020 at 1.30pm. Thank you to Arohanui Hospice, nurses and carers, and Palmerston North Hospital wards 23 and 25 for the beautiful care shown to Rita. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 31, 2020