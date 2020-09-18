Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James (Bob) MORRIS

Add a Memory
Robert James (Bob) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Robert James, (Bob). Passed away in Whanganui Hospital on 16 September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father in law of Lesley and Joe, Janet and Bruce, Robert, and John and Diana. Loved Grandad to 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Loved brother to Tui and Jim Hunter, and brother in law to Barbara, and Betty. In lieu of flowers donations to the Whanganui Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium or sent C/- PO Box 7102. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be live- streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Saturday 19 September 2020, at 11am. For more information please contact Cleveland's at 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -