MORRIS, Robert James, (Bob). Passed away in Whanganui Hospital on 16 September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Loved father and father in law of Lesley and Joe, Janet and Bruce, Robert, and John and Diana. Loved Grandad to 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Loved brother to Tui and Jim Hunter, and brother in law to Barbara, and Betty. In lieu of flowers donations to the Whanganui Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium or sent C/- PO Box 7102. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be live- streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz on Saturday 19 September 2020, at 11am. For more information please contact Cleveland's at 06 345 5522.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2020