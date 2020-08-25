Home

Robert John (Bob) CASEY

Robert John (Bob) CASEY Notice
CASEY, Robert John (Bob). Suddenly at home on Friday 21 August 2020, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Heather. Loved father of Lianne, Monique, Theresa, Antoinette, and Melissa. Loved grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and can left at Bob's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday, August 27 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a Private Cremation. Due to the current restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Bob's Service. The Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020
