|
|
CARROLL, Robert Mitchell (Bo). Of Feilding, formerly of Westmere, Wanganui. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3 November 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gay; loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Nicola, Deborah (deceased) and Lloyd; Grandpa Bo to his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Messages to the Carroll family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In accordance with Bo's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020