Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mitchell (Bo) CARROLL

Add a Memory
Robert Mitchell (Bo) CARROLL Notice
CARROLL, Robert Mitchell (Bo). Of Feilding, formerly of Westmere, Wanganui. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3 November 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gay; loved father and father-in-law of Shane and Nicola, Deborah (deceased) and Lloyd; Grandpa Bo to his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Messages to the Carroll family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In accordance with Bo's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -